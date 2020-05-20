Official Trailer for Joko Anwar's Indonesian Superhero Film 'Gundala'

"Who are you?" "The people." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the Indonesian superhero action movie Gundala, from writer / director Joko Anwar. Indonesia's preeminent comic book superhero and his alter ego Sancaka enter the cinematic universe to battle the wicked Pengkor and his diabolical squad of orphan assassins. While it may look like this character was made for the big screen, he originally comes from an Indonesian comic book series of the same name. Follow the story of Sancaka, an orphan who lost his father during a riot, intertwined with Pengkor, an orphan who (also) lost his father during a riot. One got struck by lightning, the other got burned by fire. Starring Abimana Aryasatya as the heroic Gundala, and Bront Palarae as Pengkor, with Tara Basro, Ario Bayu, and Lukman Sardi. This looks like a badass superhero movie! Fun to see different versions of superheroes from other countries. Seems worth a watch.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ original trailer / posters) for Joko Anwar's Gundala, from YouTube:

Based on the classic comic, Gundala is a poignant portrayal of the notion that heroes—whether everyday or superhuman—can be found anywhere (though a superpower never hurts). Indonesian orphan Sancaka spent his life on the streets trying to attract as little attention as possible, but when greed and violence reach a fever pitch in Jakarta, it soon becomes clear that he is the people’s only hope for peace. Gundala is both written and directed by acclaimed Indonesian writer / filmmaker Joko Anwar, director of many films including Joni's Promise, Dead Time, The Forbidden Door, Ritual, A Copy of My Mind, and Satan's Slaves previously. Based on the original comic book by Harya Suraminata. This originally opened in Indonesia last August, then premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in the fall. Well Go USA will release Anwar's Gundala direct-to-VOD in the US starting July 28th this summer. Visit the official website. How cool does this look?