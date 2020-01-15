Official Trailer for Julia Hart's YA Romance Film 'Stargirl' for Disney+

"Were you ever afraid of what people thought of you?" Disney+ has unveiled an official trailer for a super cute YA romance film titled Stargirl, adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name written by Jerry Spinelli. The story is about a boy who moves to Arizona and becomes intrigued by a mysterious and quirky student named Stargirl, spending his time trying to learn more about her. Graham Verchere stars as Leo, and Grace VanderWaal stars as Stargirl, with a cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Shelby Simmons, Darby Stanchfield, Karan Brar, and Maximiliano Hernández. While the story isn't particularly new, this does look like a very charming and magical film about all the emotions of young love. It's worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julia Hart's Stargirl, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Stargirl from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times' best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler named Leo who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl named "Stargirl", whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves… and their world. Stargirl is directed by acclaimed indie filmmaker Julia Hart, director of the films Miss Stevens and Fast Color previously. The screenplay is written by Jordan Horowitz, with Jerry Spinelli and Kristin Hahn. Adapted from the bestselling novel written by Jerry Spinelli. Disney+ will release Hart's Stargirl streaming exclusively starting on March 13th coming up. Interested?