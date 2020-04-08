Official Trailer for 'Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story' Documentary

"He's an American original." Aspiration Ent. has debuted the official trailer for a basketball documentary titled Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, marking the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Jake Hamilton. From executive producer Stephen Curry, the award-winning film Jump Shot celebrates the true story of Kenny Sailors, the forgotten basketball legend who introduced the jump shot to the sports world in 1943, became a 2-time collegiate All American and NBA pioneer, revolutionized the sport for women, served as a US Marine in WWII, and then quietly faded into history. Learn about his story beyond basketball, hear from the people he touched, and more in this film. Jump Shot "is the story of a man with deep faith who brought to the game its greatest innovation, while always staying true to the things that matter most." For those who want to catch this doc film, it's debuting online next weekend as a VOD release.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Jacob Hamilton's doc Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, on YouTube:

Attendees of the 1943 NCAA Basketball Championships at Madison Square Garden witnessed something almost no one had ever seen before — a "leaping one-hander", now known as the "jump shot", that revolutionized the game and launched an unheralded squad from the University of Wyoming to the trophy. Jump Shot is the inspiring true story of Kenny Sailors, the developer, and innovator of the shot that defined the game of basketball without letting it define him. When an unstable, emerging league now known as the NBA came calling, Kenny Sailors was ready to take the jump shot to the pros. But after a few years, Kenny disappeared into the Alaskan wilderness only to be forgotten by the sport he helped pioneer. In Jump Shot we meet basketball superstars and a multitude of everyday people who Kenny’s story has touched along the way. Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story is directed by cinematographer / director Jacob Hamilton, making his feature directorial debut. This premiered at the Hill Country Film Festival last year. Aspiration will debut Jump Shot on VOD starting April 16th this month. Visit the official website.