Official Trailer for 'Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On!' Documentary

"She's original, she's not like anybody else." Abramorama recently debuted the first official trailer for Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On!, a documentary film about the famed actress Kaye Ballard. This originally premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival last year, and debuts virtually next month. Their description explains: "This charming documentary showcases the career of musical-comedy sensation Kaye Ballard, whose ability to sing and tell jokes was ubiquitous in the late 20th century. Delightful moments are captured in rare archival footage and interviews with Ann-Margret, Michael Feinstein and Ballard herself." After an extraordinary career in the arts, Ballard unfortunately passed away early last year at the age of 93. "The film sparkles with the energy of the era of entertainers whose skills had to bridge vaudeville to theater, radio to film, and television variety shows to sit coms." If you're interested in a fascinating actress, give this a watch.

Here's the official trailer for Dan Wingate's doc Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On!, from YouTube:

From big bands to Broadway, radio to recordings, and television to the big screen, Kaye Ballard did it all in a career that spanned eight decades. Delightful moments are captured in rare archival footage and recent interviews with Kaye’s long-time pals Ann Margret, Carol Burnett, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, Michael Feinstein, and others, as well as with Kaye herself. Both timeless and timely, the doc film will especially resonate with show business fans and Broadway history buffs who have in recent times seen the losses of Kaye, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, and Jerry Stiller, all of whom appear in the film. Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On! is directed by filmmaker Dan Wingate, making his feature directorial debut after producing the TV series "The Undead Diaries" previously. This initially premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival last year. Abramorama will release Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On! into "virtual cinemas" starting on July 17th this summer, after an online premiere on July 14th. Who's interested in watching it?