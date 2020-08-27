Official Trailer for Kidnapping Thriller 'Infidel' Starring Jim Caviezel

"The days of Entebbe are long over…" An official trailer has debuted for a kidnapping thriller titled Infidel, from American filmmaker Cyrus Nowrasteh. Inspired by true events, the film was shot on location in the Middle East. An American man, played by Jim Caviezel, is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. He is eventually taken to Iran and imprisoned on spying charges. His wife heads to Iran after hearing the news, determined to get him back since the government won't help. This also stars Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante, and Bijan Daneshmand. An important warning - this film is being released with D'Souza Media, a known extremist and dangerous propagandist who supports xenophobia and hate. It's obviously a true story anyway, but the film may have a hateful side.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Cyrus Nowrasteh's Infidel, direct from YouTube:

Set in the Middle East, Infidel follows an American (Jim Caviezel) kidnapped while attending a conference in Cairo, Egypt, who ends up in prison in Iran on spying charges. After his own government turns its back on him, his wife goes to Iran, determined to get him out. Infidel is both written and directed by American filmmaker Cyrus Nowrasteh, director of the films Veiled Threat, The Island, The Stoning of Soraya M., and The Young Messiah previously. This is also produced by Cyrus Nowrasteh, and co-produced by Aaron Brubaker; made by Cloudburst Entertainment and D'Souza Media in association with New Path Pictures. Nowrasteh's Infidel will be released in theaters nationwide starting on September 18th this fall. Anyone?