Official Trailer for 'Kill Chain: Cyber War on America's Elections' Doc

"Hackers are a wonderful resource." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary titled Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections, which is as frightening as it sounds. This 91-minute feature documentary will be debuting streaming on HBO later this month. From directors Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Sarah Teale, the team behind HBO's documentary Hacking Democracy, Kill Chain again follows Finnish hacker and cyber security expert Harri Hursti as he travels across the U.S. and around the world to show how our election systems remain entirely unprotected, with very little accountability or transparency. Hursti's eye-opening journey is supplemented by candid interviews with key figures in the election security community, as well as cyber experts and U.S. senators from both parties who are fighting to secure the integrity of the vote before November 2020. Let's hope this film actually makes a difference and forces real change, because otherwise there isn't much hope for democracy anymore. Take a look below.

Official trailer for HBO's doc Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections, found on YouTube:

In advance of the 2020 Presidential election, Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections takes a deep dive into the weaknesses of today’s election technology, investigating the startling vulnerabilities in America’s voting systems and the alarming risks they pose to our democracy. Kill Chain follows Finnish hacker and cyber security expert Harri Hursti as he travels around the world and across the U.S. to show how our election systems remain dangerously unprotected. Seen through this lens, seemingly unrelated or uncoordinated security breaches from the recent past can be seen as part of a "kill chain" – a military doctrine to plot meticulous, long-game attacks, understanding that breaking down trust in voting results is the surest way to undermine democracy. Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Elections is a feature doc co-directed by filmmakers Simon Ardizzone & Russell Michaels & Sarah Teale, the same team behind HBO's 2006 Emmy-nominated documentary Hacking Democracy. HBO will release the Kill Chain doc streaming exclusively starting March 26th later this month. For more info, visit their official website.