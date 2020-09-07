Official Trailer for 'Kingdom of Silence' Doc About US + Saudi Arabia

"Jamal was publishing articles that were critical of the Saudi regime…" "THAT could not be tolerated." Showtime has revealed an official trailer for an eye-opening political documentary film titled Kingdom of Silence, which is premiering on the TV channel next month (after a supposed theatrical release). This is the second doc film premiering this year that is about murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi - the first one is titled The Dissident and we just featured the official trailer. Kingdom of Silence is yet another Alex Gibney documentary, this one providing a more detailed look at the history of the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia. And eventually it examines how Khashoggi's death amplified entanglements between the two countries. It's not just about all that oil, is it? Or is there more going on here? Gibney's most recent doc films have been a bit formulaic, but it's still good to see him digging deep into this particular story about politics.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Gibney's doc Kingdom of Silence, direct from YouTube:

A political thriller examining the complex relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and how the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi amplified entanglements between the two countries. The film, executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lawrence Wright (The Looming Tower), shines new light on Khashoggi’s remarkable journey – from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the halls of power in Riyadh and Washington, from the Arab Spring to the rise of Saudi Arabia's new Crown Prince. Kingdom of Silence is directed by prolific American filmmaker Alex Gibney, director of the docs Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God, We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Citizen K. It's set to open first in select US theaters this month before debuting on Showtime starting on October 2nd this fall. Who wants to watch?