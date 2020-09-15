Official Trailer for Kirsten Johnson's Dad Doc 'Dick Johnson is Dead'

"Resurrected Dad!" Netflix has released the official trailer for Dick Johnson is Dead, the second doc film made by filmmaker Kirsten Johnson following her feature debut Cameraperson. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, beloved as one of the best docs of the fest. It also won a Special Jury Award for Innovation in Nonfiction Storytelling at Sundance. The documentary is about Kristen Johnson's own father, who is getting older and close to death, as she comes up with interesting ways for him to prepare for the end. "The darkly funny and wildly imaginative Dick Johnson is Dead is a love letter from a daughter to a father, creatively blending fact and fiction to create a celebratory exploration of how movies give us the tools to grapple with life's profundity." An extraordinarily creative and beautiful way of dealing with death.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kirsten Johnson's doc Dick Johnson is Dead, from YouTube:

A lifetime of making documentaries has convinced the award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Johnson of the power of the real. But now she's ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book - staging inventive and fantastical ways for her 86-year-old psychiatrist father to die while hoping that cinema might help her bend time, laugh at pain, and keep her father alive forever… Dick Johnson is Dead was filmed, produced & directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Kirsten Johnson, director of the doc film Cameraperson previously, and a camera op for numerous other docs. Produced by Katy Chevigny and Marilyn Ness, co-produced by Maureen A. Ryan and executive produced by Megan Ellison. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Award. Netflix will release Johnson's Dick Johnson is Dead streaming exclusively starting on October 2nd this fall. Intrigued?