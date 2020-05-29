Official Trailer for Korean Drama 'House of Hummingbird' by Bora Kim

"The world is marvelous and beautiful." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for an indie Korean drama titled House of Hummingbird, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Bora Kim. This first premiered at the Busan Film Festival in Korea last year, then it went on to play at the Berlin, Tribeca, Seattle, Fantasia, and London Film Festivals as well. Positioned against the backdrop of a rapidly expanding Seoul in 1994, a lonely 14-year-old Eun-hee moves through life like a hummingbird searching for a taste of sweetness wherever she may find it. Only when she meets a new teacher does she finally feel like an adult really understands her. Described as a "critically-acclaimed coming-of-age drama," this won the Audience Award in Busan last year. Starring Ji-hu Park as Eun-hee, with Sae-byuk Kim, Seung-yeon Lee, and In-gi Jeong. This looks sad but also a reminder there is hope in connecting with others - whoever they are.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Bora Kim's House of Hummingbird, direct from YouTube:

Fourteen-year-old Eun-hee (Ji-hu Park) moves through life like a hummingbird searching for a taste of sweetness wherever she may find it. Ignored by her parents and abused by her brother, she finds her escape by roaming the neighborhood with her best friend, going on adventures, exploring young love and experiencing everything that comes with growing up in a country on the brink of enormous change. House of Hummingbird, originally titled Beol-sae in Korean, is written and directed by Korean filmmaker Bora Kim, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. Produced by Zoe Sua Cho and Bora Kim. This initially premiered at the Busan & Berlin Film Festivals last year. Well Go USA will release House of Hummingbird in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 26th this summer. Interested in watching?