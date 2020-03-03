Official Trailer for L.A. Comedy 'Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss'

"The more we learn about Storsh…. I can see why these people follow him." MarVista Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss, which is the shortened version of the original full title: Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh. This funky offbeat comedy is about a couple that takes a chance on a place with impossibly low rent, not knowing the former occupant was a cult leader. To make matters more bizarre, an endless string of followers routinely break into their home to ceremoniously sacrifice themselves in the same bathtub he died in. Starring Sam Huntington and Kate Micucci, along with Dan Harmon, Mark McKinney, Rhea Seehorn, and Taika Waititi as Reginald Storsh. This looks kooky and crazy, but potentially absurdly funny, thanks to Kate Micucci above all bringing the good humor. I want to watch this.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Vivieno Caldinelli's Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss, on YouTube:

Seven Stages stars Sam Huntington and Kate Micucci as a couple who think they've hit the jackpot when they find a cheap apartment in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, there's a problem: the apartment was previously inhabited by a cult leader (Taika Waititi) who took his own life in the bathtub—and now his followers are breaking in, one at a time, to follow him into the afterlife via the couple's bathtub. Further complicating matters is an eccentric LAPD detective who's investigating the suicides while trying to sell a screenplay based on his life. Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh) is directed by Canadian filmmaker Vivieno Caldinelli, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously, as well as lots of TV work including "Splatalot" and "This Hour Has 22 Minutes". The screenplay is by Christopher Hewitson, Clayton Hewitson, and Justin Jones. This premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. MarVista will release Caldinelli's Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss in select US theaters on March 6th, then onto VOD starting March 17th this month.