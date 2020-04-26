Official Trailer for L.A Crime Thriller 'Chameleon' from Marcus Mizelle

"Don't you ever think that all of this might come back around…?" Freestyle Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie Los Angeles crime thriller titled Chameleon, the latest feature written / directed by filmmaker Marcus Mizelle. This is dropping on VOD in May without any festival stops before. Chameleon is about two ex-cons who decide to scam L.A. trophy wives and their rich older husbands. But their latest victim, Rebecca, is not who she seems. Rebecca threatens to ruin everything just when Patrick has had a change of heart and is ready to call it quits. Mizelle's Chameleon stars Joel Hogan, Donald Prabatah, Alicia Leigh Willis, Fernanda Hay, Samuel Whitehill, Silvia Kal, and Frederick Keeve. This is a very mysterious trailer that doesn't reveal much, but it does setup stakes and the con at the core of the story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marcus Mizelle's Chameleon, direct from FDM's YouTube:

Recently released ex con Patrick is unable to find a legitimate opportunity to get ahead and stumbles back into a life of crime when unpredictable Dolph, whom he owes for protection while in prison, pays him a visit. They begin a series of cons that involve seducing and kidnapping west LA trophy wives in order to extort money from their wealthy husbands. However, their latest victim Rebecca is not who she seems, threatening to ruin everything just when Patrick's had a change of heart and ready to call it quits. Chameleon is both written and directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Marcus Mizelle, director of the film Actor for Hire, and co-director of Half Empty previously, in addition to tons of other production work on various projects. This hasn't premiered anywhere before. Freestyle DM will release Mizelle's Chameleon direct-to-VOD starting on May 19th this summer. For more info visit the film's official website. Interested?