Official Trailer for 'LA Originals' Doc About Chicano Hip Hop Culture

"And the more we hung out, the more we just started building on ideas of things that we could do to make money that weren't illegal." And with that, they built an empire. Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary called LA Originals, a film marking the feature directorial debut of renowned photographer / entrepreneur Estevan Oriol. The doc film is an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol's status as behind-the-scenes hip hop legends. Quite a story. Featuring appearances by Estevan, Mister Cartoon, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Blink 182, Michelle Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Trejo, & George Lopez. This looks like a fascinating and eye-opening story of a cultural movement, and two talented people from Los Angeles.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Estevan Oriol's doc LA Originals, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

An exploration of the culture and landmarks of the chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes hip hop legends. LA Originals is directed by famed photographer / filmmaker / entrepreneur Estevan Oriol, now making his feature directorial debut after directing numerous music videos previously. "Beginning his career as a hip-hop club bouncer turned tour manager for popular Los Angeles-based rap groups Cypress Hill and House of Pain, Oriol’s passion for photography developed while traveling the world. With an influential nudge and old camera from his father – renowned photographer Eriberto Oriol – Estevan began documenting life on the road and established a name for himself amidst the emerging hip-hop scene." Exec produced by Sebastian Ortega and Brian Maya. Netflix will debut Oriol's LA Originals doc streaming exclusively starting April 10th this spring. Intrigued?