Official Trailer for Lawrence Fowler's 'The Jack in the Box' Horror Film

"Jack in the boxes were originally built in France to contain evil entities." 4Digital Media has unveiled an official trailer for a crazy low budget horror film titled The Jack in the Box, a new clown horror film from Welsh director Lawrence Fowler. We all know these freaky little jack in the box toys, so why not make one of them come alive. What an original horror concept, right? When a vintage Jack-in-the-box is unearthed and opened, its new owners soon have reason to believe the creepy clown doll hiding within has a life of its own. Starring Ethan Taylor, Robert Nairne, Lucy-Jane Quinlan, Philip Ridout, and Darrie Gardner. Described as "a heart stopping horror that will fuel your fear of clowns," if the two It movies didn't already do that for you. This seems like one of those bargain bin horror movies you'll probably never watch anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lawrence Fowler's The Jack in the Box, direct from YouTube:

When a museum is donated a vintage Jack-In-The-Box, it s not long before staff member Casey starts to think that the creepy clown doll inside has a life of its own. As he discovers his colleagues are dying, one by one, Casey realises it's up to him to find a way to end the nightmare or become another victim of the box's curse. The Jack in the Box is both written and directed by Welsh filmmaker Lawrence Fowler, his second feature film after Curse of the Witch's Doll previously, as well as a few other short films. Produced by Geoff Fowler and Lawrence Fowler. This initially premiered at the British Horror Film Festival last year. 4Digital Media will release Fowler's The Jack in the Box direct-to-DVD/VOD starting on May 5th early next month.