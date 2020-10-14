Official Trailer for Lost 80s Training Video Spoof 'Survival Skills' Film

"Wish me luck, honey!" Good Deed + Cranked Up have released an official trailer for a film titled Survival Skills, a spoof comedy / mockumentary designed as a training video from the 1980s. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Fantasia Fest this summer, as well as the Rhode Island, Horrible Imaginings, and Raindance Film Fests. "This film stems from my years of work in domestic violence, filtered through a darkly comic lens and a full-throated attack on modern American policing," says writer / director Quinn Armstrong. Survival Skills is a biting police training video expertly narrated (by Stacy Keach) like so many of the educational videos we remember fondly from back then… Lost for years and only now recovered, we meet Jim (Vayu O'Donnell), the perfect policeman in a perfect relationship in a perfect community, who gets in over his head when he tries to resolve a domestic violence case. Before long, the ugly underbelly of the "Good Guys in Blue" begins to expose itself and Jim decides to take matters into his own hands. Also starring Ericka Kreutz, Spencer Garrett, and Tyra Colar. Worth a quick look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Quinn Armstrong's Survival Skills, direct from YouTube:

Survival Skills is both written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Quinn Armstrong, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This originally premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Fantasia Fest this summer. Good Deed Entertainment & Cranked Up Films will release Armstrong's Survival Skills in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 4th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site.