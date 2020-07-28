Official Trailer for Louisville, Kentucky Doc Film 'River City Drumbeat'

"I pledge to my ancestors, whose names I may not know. In respect for their great struggles…" An official trailer has debuted online for a documentary film titled River City Drumbeat, which first premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. For 30 years, the indefatigable Nardie White has offered a path to empowerment for African-American youth in Louisville, KY through his River City Drum Corps. White has dedicated his life to teaching communities about their Pan-African roots, but with retirement approaching, he must train his successor. Set against the backdrop of the American South and featuring glorious drum battles, this uplifting film is a timely reminder of the incredible change one person can create. A film about the power of music and the power of the drumbeat. This reminds me of the other how music defines a city doc Dark City Beneath the Beat from earlier this year. Looks like an uplifting and invigorating doc to watch.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Anne Flatte & Marlon Johnson's doc River City Drumbeat, from Vimeo:

River City Drumbeat is a powerful and uplifting story of music, love, and legacies set in the American South. Edward "Nardie" White devoted his life to leading the African-American drum corps he co-founded with Zambia Nkrumah in Louisville, Kentucky three decades ago. Together they inspired youth from their West Louisville neighborhood to thrive by connecting them with art & cultural traditions of their African ancestors. Now Albert Shumake, whose destiny was shaped by the drumline, must take up the mantle for the next generation. Meanwhile, student drummers Imani, Jailen, and Emily navigate adolescence and life changes. River City Drumbeat follows this creative community of mentors, parents, and youth making their way in a world where systemic forces raise obstacles to fulfilling their dreams. River City Drumbeat is directed by filmmakers Anne Flatte (her directorial debut) & Marlon Johnson (of the docs Deep City and Symphony in D previously), working together for their first time. This premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival last year. The film will debut in "virtual cinemas" starting on August 7th. Visit the official website.