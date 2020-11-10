Official Trailer for Love Story 'Wild Mountain Thyme' with Emily Blunt

"Has your dream made you happy, or miserable?" Bleecker Street Media + Lionsgate UK has debuted the first official trailer for an "epic love story" set in Ireland called Wild Mountain Thyme, which is such a lovely herb I can smell it right now just thinking about it. Writer / director John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with this film. Headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly's love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony Reilly's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell their family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is suddenly jolted into pursing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale. Also starring Jon Tenney, Dearbhla Molloy, Danielle Ryan, and Lydia McGuinness. This looks as ravishing and as passionate as promised, filled up with Irish green.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Patrick Shanley's Wild Mountain Thyme, from YouTube:

An epic love story with soaring lyricism, this passionate film is set against the breath-taking landscapes of rural Ireland, where everyone is half mad with loneliness or love, and the weather is terrible. Anthony and Rosemary are star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms. Anthony (Dornan) always seems to be out in the fields working, worn down by his father’s constant belittling. But what really stings is his father's threat to bequeath the family farm to his American cousin Adam. Rosemary (Blunt) at first seems to hold a grudge for having been shamed by Anthony in childhood, but the sparks between them would keep a bonfire blazing through the night. Her mother Aoife strives to unite the families before it is too late. Just when we think Anthony will pluck up the courage to face up to his repressed feelings, cousin Adam (Hamm) steps in with a plan to sweep Rosemary off her feet, romancing her over a magical 24 hours in Manhattan. But true love is never defeated! Wild Mountain Thyme is both written and directed by Irish-American writer / filmmaker John Patrick Shanley, director of the films Joe Versus the Volcano and Doubt previously. Bleecker Street will release Wild Mountain Thyme in select US theaters starting on December 11th this fall. First impression?