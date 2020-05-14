Official Trailer for 'Man in Camo' Doc About the Artist Ethan Minsker

"In any other subtext, you'd think that he's a juvenile delinquent, but because he's from New York - he's an artist." Freestyle DM has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Man in Camo, available to watch on VOD later this month after first premiering in 2018. This autobiographical doc film is made by Ethan H. Minsker and is also about him. Navigating a diagnosis of dyslexia, the abrasiveness of the punk scene, and political parents, Ethan, an artist, writer, and filmmaker, takes us on a journey through the mind of a man who has leaped over hurdles in order to make art that matters. Whether he’s making creative films or fanzines, Minsker is determined to aggressively reiterate why a creative life is important to society and to life itself. Filled with commentary from the man himself and those closest to him, Man in Camo looks back on the times that shaped the man Minsker has become. This looks cool! Tons of funky art. What a life story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ethan H. Minsker's doc Man in Camo, direct from YouTube:

Man in Camo takes a close look at the life of visual artist, writer and filmmaker Ethan Minsker and his drive to create and crusade the making of art. Through the lens of old photographs and films, Minsker leads viewers on a journey through the hurdles that once held him back, from dyslexia to the violence of 1980s Washington D.C. It was these hurdles that forged his love of film and art, and his work now spans across three decades. Man in Camo brings forth not just the love of art, but the reasons for making it in the first place. Man in Camo is also directed by filmmaker Ethan H. Minsker, director of the film The Soft Hustle, as well as more docs including Anything Boys Can Do, This Is Berlin Not New York, The Dolls of Lisbon, and Self Medicated a Film About Art previously. This first premiered at the Hell's Half Mile Film & Music Festival in 2018, and played at a few other small fests last year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Minsker's documentary Man in Camo direct-to-VOD starting on May 22nd this month. Anyone interested?