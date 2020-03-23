Official Trailer for Man-in-Suit Snow Monster Yeti Horror 'Abominable'

"We don't know where this creature is, or what it's doing here!" But we do know it hates humans! Uncork'd Ent. has debuted an official trailer for another new "abominable snowman" violent horror film titled simply Abominable. Not to be confused with last year's animated adventure Abominable, or the 2006 horror film also about the same mythical snow monster, also titled Abominable. This low-budget horror utilizes a man-in-suit monster and super gory practical FX to liven things up. A research team looks to find a rare plant, but stumbles upon clues of a previous expedition, learning that a Yeti creature lurks within the Himalayan mountains and will do anything to protect its terrain. This stars Robert Berlin, Katrina Mattson, Amy Gordon, Brandon Grimes, and John Carlssun. It looks really bad, but maybe kinda fun? Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jamaal Burden's Abominable film, direct from YouTube:

A research team embarks on a journey to obtain a plant that can advance medical research by centuries. While stumbling upon clues of the previous expedition, they discover that a Yeti creature lurks within the Himalayan mountains and will do anything to protect its terrain. Abominable is directed by relatively unknown filmmaker Jamaal Burden, his second feature film after directing Elves (2018) previously. The screenplay is written by Joseph Ellis. It's poduced by Khu and Justin Price. This has not premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Entertainment will release Burden's Abominable direct-to-DVD & VOD starting on April 14th coming up soon this spring. Anyone interested in watching?