Official Trailer for 'Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible' Documentary

"He had to find a new way to make art." Electrolift Creative has debuted an official trailer for an art world documentary titled Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible (or The Art of the Possible), made by director Matthew Taylor. The film explores the life, philosophy and impact of one of the most influential early 20th century modernists, Marcel Duchamp, originally born in Normandy, France in 1887. The documentary breaks down Duchamp's ideas and applies them to both historical events and the modernist explosion that blanketed the early 20th century. "The Art of the Possible isn't simply a biopic; rather, the film shows how Duchamp's ideas changed the public consciousness, and our understanding of aesthetics, art, and culture. The film highlights the singular impact of Duchamp's philosophy on art, and, more importantly, examines how Duchamp's revolutionary ideas from the early 20th century have shaped the 21st century and modern day." With appearances by Michel Gondry, Jeff Koons, Paul Matisse, Marina Abramovic, & others.

Official trailer for Matthew Taylor's doc Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible, direct from YouTube:

Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible is directed by artist / filmmaker Matthew Taylor, making his feature directorial debut after a video short previously. Produced by Michelle Taylor. Electrolift Creative will release the Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible doc direct-to-VOD starting March 10th this winter. For more info, visit the film's official website.