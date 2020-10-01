Official Trailer for Max Carlson's Uplifting Film 'Princess of the Row'

"I like that dream. That's a good dream… We stick together. You and me." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Princess of the Row, which first premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year. Directed by Van Maximilian Carlson (aka Max Carlson), the film is an inspiring tale of a runaway foster child who will stop at nothing to live with the only family that she knows: her homeless, mentally-ill veteran father who lives on the streets of LA's skid row. Tayler Buck stars as Alicia, a young woman with her father's creativity, who loves to write and spends most of her time writing fantasy tales of a Princess on a quest. Edi Gathegi stars as her father Bo, and the main cast also includes Ana Ortiz, Jacob Vargas, and Martin Sheen. The uplifting film is described as "an emotional, heart-wrenching tale about the powerful bond between father and daughter, embodying the message that family is always worth fighting for." Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Van Maximilian Carlson's Princess of the Row, from Apple:

Often bouncing around the sometimes-abusive foster care system, a creative 12-year-old girl, Alicia Willis (Tayler Buck), ditches school to visit her military veteran father, Sgt. Beaumont "Bo" Willis (Edi Gathegi). After a battle-induced brain injury during his service in Iraq, Bo is now homeless and living on skid row in Los Angeles suffering from severe PTSD. The injury renders him unable to recognize his own daughter, but to Alicia it doesn't matter, because she remembers him as the father he used to be: a caring man with a love of storytelling. Inheriting her father's creativity, Alicia loves to write and spends most of her time writing fantasy tales of a Princess on a quest. But when Alicia's social worker (Ana Ortiz) places her in a perfect home with an award-winning writer, John Austin (Martin Sheen), she learns they live 10 hours away. Fearful of never seeing her father again, Alicia escapes the city with her father, on a mission to find a better life where they can be together in peace. Princess of the Row is directed by editor / filmmaker Van Maximilian Carlson, his second feature after Barstow previously, as well as shorts and editing work. The screenplay is written by Van Maximilian Carlson and Shawn Austin. It's produced by Shawn Austin and Edi Gathegi. Gravitas will release Princess of the Row in select theaters + on VOD starting on November 27th.