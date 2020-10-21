Official Trailer for 'Maybe Next Year' Doc About Eagles' 2017 Season

"Did you ever doubt Rocky?!" Wavelength Productions has unveiled an official trailer for a fascinating new sports documentary titled Maybe Next Year, made by Philadelphia native filmmaker Kyle Thrash. This originally premiered at the Philadelphia Film Festival last year, because of course it just had to play there. Maybe Next Year is the story of four superfans' fanatical obsession with the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team during their incredible 2017 Super Bowl winning season. The documentary offers an intimate and nuanced view of the NFL's most notorious fanbase and casts a sympathetic light on what it means to be a "fan" of anything. But - this film isn't about the Super Bowl, it's about the religion of fandom. The poster artwork with an eagle-dog on it is awesome, I certainly need to point that out. This whole film looks damn good - definitely not just another sports doc, digging deeper into the love and glory of fandom. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kyle Thrash's doc Maybe Next Year, direct from YouTube:

Maybe Next Year is the story of one of the most incredible football seasons in history as experienced by the fans themselves. Alternately poetic, moving and raucous the film offers a glimpse of long-suffering Eagles fans - on barstools, bleachers, couches - faithfully and sometimes despondently cheering for their favorite team. Interwoven with candid interviews, archival footage and highlights from the Eagle’s superlative season, Maybe Next Year is a snapshot of an overlooked city with a grudge, and ultimately reveals the tight-knit community at its heart as they reach their ultimate goal - a Super Bowl victory. At a time when fans are missing the in-person game experience more than ever, Maybe Next Year is a front row seat to the thrill that all great sports events provide while pulling back the curtain on fans and revealing the quasi-religious roots of their passion. Maybe Next Year is directed by Philadelphia-naitve filmmaker Kyle Thrash, making his first feature film after a few other short films and TV work previously. Wavelength will release Maybe Next Year direct-to-VOD starting November 10th this fall. Visit the film's official website.