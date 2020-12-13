Official Trailer for Meta Bollywood Film 'AK vs AK' - Kapoor vs Kashyap

"You are running out of time… go save her." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an intriguing new film from India titled AK vs AK, from filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. This is a wacky, meta action-comedy film about Bollywood, but it isn't really a Bollywood film, more about the inner workings of Bollywood and all of the crazy things that happen behind-the-scenes. A brash film director (starring Anurag Kashyap as himself) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor also as himself) then films the star's desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster. It's certainly a crazy meta-upon-meta concept, inspired by actual infighting and real-world controversy within the Bollywood industry. Surprise, surprise. Also starring Sonam Kapoor & Harshvardhan Kapoor. Even if you don't know much about Bollywood, it still looks like a fascinating subversive film that's wildly entertaining. Click on "CC" for English subtitles.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We're not sure, but it looks 'jhakaas' either way." A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor's search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster. AK vs AK is directed by Indian producer / filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, director of the feature films Udaan, Lootera, Chakra the Invincible, Trapped, & Bhavesh Joshi Superhero previously. The screenplay is written by Avinash Sampath. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Motwane's AK vs AK streaming in India only starting on December 24th this month. No US release is set yet, but it's expected to arrive soon. So who's interested?