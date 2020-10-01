Official Trailer for MMA Fight Film 'Cagefighter' with Alex Montagnani

"In MMA, anything can happen." Screen Media has debuted an official trailer for an MMA fight film titled Cagefighter (not to be confused with The Cage Fighter doc film), written and directed by Jesse Quinones. Another of these cliche fight movies where it's about a champ going up against a rival. Reiss Gibbons is the greatest champion to ever fight in a Legends cage. But when promoter Max Black pits him against wrestling superstar Randy Stone, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life. Starring Alex Montagnani (Pro MMA Fighter) as Reiss Gibbons, Jonathan Good aka Jon Moxley (AEW Champ, Professional Wrestler, 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown) as his opponent Randy Stone, along with Gina Gershon, Chuck Liddell, Elijah Baker, Luke Rockhold, Jay Reso, and Georgia Bradner. The big twist in this is that it's a professional wrestler taking on a professional MMA fighter, but it's still the same anyway. Train hard and take him down.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse Quinones' Cagefighter, direct from YouTube:

Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defenses under his belt, a beautiful wife in Ellie (Georgia Bradner), endless sponsorship deals thanks to his ball busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker), and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when Savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling super star Randy Stone (AEW Champ Jon Moxley) in the company's first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life. Cagefighter is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Jesse Quinones, director of the film Calloused Hands previously, as well as a few shorts (including The Cable) and other producing work. Produced by Jessica Gaube, Lorianne Hall, Shayne Putzlocher, Jesse Quinones, and Sara Shaak. Screen Media will release Quinones' Cagefighter in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 9th coming up this month. Who's interested in watching?