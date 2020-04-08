Official Trailer for 'Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind' Doc on HBO

"I don't think there's a day that has ever gone by that I haven't thought about Natalie." HBO has debuted an official trailer for a feature documentary titled Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, the latest film from veteran cinema history producer / filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau. The film explores famed actress Natalie Wood's life and career through the unique perspective of her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, and others who knew her best. It originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. They wrote that the film, "lets those closest to her tell an intimate story of the Natalie Wood they knew. Besides discussing the night she died and its terrible aftermath, those who knew her best share what made her not just a remarkable actor but also a friend, wife, and mother, whose loss is lessened in impact only by her loving memory." This certainly does seem like a comprehensive celebration of her life and talent and beauty.

Official trailer for Laurent Bouzereau's doc Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, on HBO's YouTube:

The greatest roles of her life were behind the scenes. Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind is an intimate portrait of actor Natalie Wood’s life and career, told through the eyes of her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner and others who knew her best. The documentary film celebrates the woman behind the iconic imagery and explores the compelling details of Wood’s personal life and illustrious career that are often overshadowed by her tragic death. Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind is directed by veteran French producer / filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, director of the docs Conversations on Alex North's Spartacus, The Ten Commandments: Making Miracles, Roman Polanski: A Film Memoir, Don't Say No Until I Finish Talking: The Story of Richard D. Zanuck, Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey previously. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Bouzereau's Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind streaming exclusively starting on May 5th coming soon. Interested in this?