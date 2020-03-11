Official Trailer for Netflix's Award-Winning Documentary 'Crip Camp'

"We needed a civil rights law of our own." Netflix has debuted the official trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning documentary titled Crip Camp, now titled in full Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, from filmmakers James Lebrecht & Nicole Newnham. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year on opening night, and it ended up winning the prestigious Audience Award by the end of the fest. The film is a "spirited look at grassroots activism" about a one-of-a-kind camp for disabled teenagers that is started just outside of Woodstock. There they are inspired to join the fight for disability civil rights in the 70s. This looks like a rousing, inspiring trip back in time to learn about how disabled people successfully revolutionized America by joining together and fighting for what matters. I hope everyone takes the time to watch this doc.

Official trailer (+ poster) for James Lebrecht & Nicole Newnham's doc Crip Camp, from Netflix's YouTube:

Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives & igniting a landmark movement. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution is "an untold story" co-directed by Emmy-winner Nicole Newnham (director of the doc films Sentenced Home, The Rape of Europa, & The Revolutionary Optimists) and long-time film mixer and former camper James "Jim" LeBrecht. Executive producers also include President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, and Oscar nominee Howard Gertler (How to Survive a Plague). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the documentary Audience Award. Netflix will debut Lebrecht & Newnham's Crip Camp doc streaming exclusively on March 25th this month.