Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Enola Holmes' Starring Millie Bobby Brown

"There are two paths you can take, Enola – yours, or the path others choose for you." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Enola Holmes, a fun comedy focusing on Sherlock Holmes' sister Enola, instead of the famed British super-sleuth. When Sherlock's teen sister discovers her mother missing and is sent to live with her brothers, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. Sounds delightful! Starring Millie Bobby Brown (from "Stranger Things", Godzilla: King of the Monsters) as Enola Holmes, with a cast including Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, with Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs. Holmes. Described as a "dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world's greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot." This looks wild and amusing! Have fun.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes, from Netflix's YouTube:

England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her two brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both dead set on sending her away to a finishing school for "proper" young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Enola Holmes is directed by British TV filmmaker Harry Bradbeer, making his first feature film after lots of TV work previously including episodes of "Fleabag" most recently. The screenplay is written by Jack Thorne; based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer. Netflix will debut Enola Holmes streaming exclusively starting on September 23rd this summer. Interested in this?