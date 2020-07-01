Official Trailer for Netflix's Rubik's Cube Short Doc 'The Speed Cubers'

"Between two friends there can only be one champion." Netflix has debuted a trailer for a documentary film titled The Speed Cubers, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Sue Kim. The 40-minute short doc is premiering directly on Netflix later in July. The film focuses on two competitors in the world of competitive speedcubing — solving Rubik's cubes and other puzzles as quickly as possible. The two top "speed cubers" are Feliks Zemdegs from Australia, who had reigned as king of the cubers for nearly a decade, and Max Park from California, who originally emerged onto the scene in 2017, beating Zemdegs' 3×3 world record. Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — that has connected these two as they battle over Rubik's cubes. This looks really good! An inspiring, uplifting story about two competitors and friends.

Speed Cubing, which is the competitive sport of solving a Rubik's Cube in mere seconds, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon in recent years. For nearly a decade in the sport, Feliks Zemdegs from Australia, has reigned unchallenged as the king of cubers, the greatest of all time. That is, until now. The cubing world was stunned when an unknown challenger named Max Park from California took home the Gold in 2017 and emerged onto the global stage. Since then, Max's rise to the top has been swift and steady, save for one obstacle in his way – Feliks. The two have been trading wins and world records steadily, neither one able to truly dominate while the other still competes. But rather than developing into a bitter rivalry, Feliks & Max have instead grown their competitive relationship into a tender yet complicated friendship. The Speed Cubers is made by filmmaker Sue Kim, making her directorial debut. Produced by Evan Krauss and Chris Romano. Netflix will debut The Speed Cubers short doc streaming exclusively starting July 29th.