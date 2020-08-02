Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Tiny Creatures' Series About Little Animals

"Experience the hidden world… where bigger isn't always better." Netflix has released an official trailer for a new docu-drama series titled Tiny Creatures, one of the first projects directed by award-winning nature cinematographer Jonathan Jones. It "magnifies some of the world's smallest wildlife… In every episode, immerse yourself in a different ecosystem and see the drama that unfolds right at our very feet." Nature is so cool! It's not really a documentary, they wanted to tell stories with each of these little animals. "All eight episodes feature tiny creatures facing huge challenges in dramatic new environments. Helped by a team of handlers and trainers, Jonathan used real animals for the stories, and even wrote scripts for them ahead of filming." The series is narrated by Mike Colter and directed by the cinematographer who won an Emmy for "Planet Earth II". I think we're all in need of some wholesome, adorable entertainment like this about all these little creatures. But this also seems so scary and intense it might be hard to watch! Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Jones' doc series Tiny Creatures, on Netflix's YouTube:

Tiny Creatures magnifies some of the world's smallest wildlife, finding that bigger isn't always better. In every episode, immerse yourself in a different ecosystem and see the drama that unfolds right at our very feet. Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Tiny Creatures is directed by Emmy-winning (for "Planet Earth II") nature cinematographer Jonathan Jones, who directed a few episodes of "American Dynasties: The Kennedys" previously, but mostly cinematography work before this directing job. "Once the storylines were established, we could then build sets around our stars – cityscapes, deserts, attics – that would provide the backgrounds for their amazing journeys," Jones explains. More info via The Daily Mail: "Although the series is set in America – to satisfy Netflix's predominantly US audience – most of the filming was done in the UK and many of the creatures are based [in the UK] too." Netflix will debut Jones' Tiny Creatures series streaming exclusively worldwide starting on August 7th this summer. Anyone interested in watching this?