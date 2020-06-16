Official Trailer for New Jodorowsky Doc 'Psychomagic: A Healing Art'

"If you suffer, here I am!" ABKCO Films has released an official US trailer for an indie documentary titled Psychomagic: A Healing Art, the first full docu feature made by the eccentric, iconic Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky. This hasn't played at any festivals, but will be out this summer already. The film his explores the director's therapeutic work of "Psychomagic" (aka "trauma therapy") using real life subjects in real world situations. Jodo explains and demonstrates Psychomagic's principles, how it is practiced, and how it is applied. He works directly with suffering people who are eager to face, resolve, and transcend their personal dilemmas through the use of this radical and transformative "performance art therapy." Intercut with scenes from his most famous films, it parallels and explains his intent and vision present from the start of his career… An intriguing premise for a film. Drafthouse is also hosting a Jodo retrospective this August.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Alejandro Jodorowsky's doc Psychomagic, A Healing Art, on YouTube:

Alejandro Jodorowsky's new documentary Psychomagic, A Healing Art is an intimate exploration of the visionary director’s theory of trauma therapy. His unique concept of healing uses performance art as a vehicle to counter deep, debilitating psychic suffering with literal ‘acts of confrontation’ in real world applications. Drawing from a life-long study of philosophy, psychology, ethnology, and world religions, from Freud to shamans, from Kabbalah to Gurdjieff, and everything in between, Jodo's films have dealt with the individual quest for redemption & enlightenment, the protagonist facing bizarre & provocative challenges that lead to personal catharsis. Psychomagic: A Healing Art, originally titled Psychomagie, un art pour guérir in Spanish, is directed by visionary Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, his first documentary after directing the films El Topo, The Holy Mountain, Tusk, Santa Sangre, The Rainbow Thief, The Dance of Reality, and Endless Poetry previously. This premiered last year, and already opened in France and Italy. ABKCO debuts Jodo's Psychomagic, A Healing Art exclusively with Alamo On Demand, the virtual cinema service from the Alamo Drafthouse cinemas, starting August 7th this summer. Curious?