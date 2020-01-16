Official Trailer for Niagara Falls Thriller 'Disappearance at Clifton Hill'

"Now you're lying to the cops?" IFC Midnight has debuted a trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall. The film follows a troubled young woman returning to her hometown of Niagara Falls, where the memory of a long-ago kidnapping overwhelms her. What happened to the young boy she saw being violently abducted in the woods? "Bristling with an air of surreal menace, this mood-drenched thriller is a tantalizing psychological puzzle box that unfolds in the hallucinatory realm between reality and perception." Starring Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, Marie-Josée Croze, Eric Johnson, Andy McQueen, Noah Reid, Dan Lett, with David Cronenberg acting in it, too. This doesn't seem like anything worth writing home about.

Here's the first official trailer for Albert Shin's Disappearance at Clifton Hill, direct from YouTube:

After the death of her mother – Abby (Tuppence Middleton) – a troubled young woman with a checkered past, returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and the dilapidated motel her family used to run. While there, she finds herself drawn once again into a mystery that has haunted her ever since childhood: what happened to the young boy she saw being violently abducted in the woods twenty-five years ago? As Abby sets out to find out the truth, she must confront both a shocking, long-buried conspiracy that runs as deep as the falls themselves – as well as her own inner demons. Disappearance at Clifton Hill is directed by filmmaker Albert Shin, director of the films Point Traverse and In Her Place previously. The screenplay is written by James Schultz and Albert Shin. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC releases Shin's Disappearance at Clifton Hill in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 28th.