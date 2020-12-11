Official Trailer for Nick Sasso's 'Haymaker' About a Muay Thai Fighter

"You owe me big time." Kamikaze Dogfight has unveiled an official trailer for an indie action thriller titled Haymaker, marking the feature directorial debut of Nick Sasso - who also wrote and stars in the film. This hasn't premiered anywhere yet, dropping on VOD next month. Haymaker follows a retired Muay Thai fighter now working as a bouncer, who rescues an alluring transgender performer from a nefarious thug, eventually becoming her bodyguard, protector, and confidant. The relationship leads Sasso’s character to make an unexpected return to fighting, risking not only his relationship but his life. Sasso stars with Nomi Ruiz as Nomi, along with Zoë Bell, Udo Kier, D.B. Sweeney, Veronica Falcón, John Ventimiglia, and Kathryn Kates. This actually looks pretty slick; or at least the trailer is compelling with a killer score.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Sasso's Haymaker, direct from KD's YouTube:

Haymaker is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Nick Sasso, making his feature directorial debut with this project after some visual effects work previously. Produced by Nomi Ruiz, Nick Sasso, and Andrew van den Houten. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Kamikaze Dogfight will release Sasso's Haymaker direct-to-VOD starting January 29th, 2021 next month.