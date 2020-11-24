Official Trailer for NYC Indie 'Paint' About Three Art School Friends

"What artists do is as important as anything else…" Gravitas has released a trailer for an indie film titled Paint, from filmmaker Michael Walker (Chasing Sleep, Price Check). The film, which premiered at Dances with Films this year, is a dark comedic journey about young NYC artists as they struggle to sell their first paintings. The film won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at Dances with Films and will be out on VOD in December. Three friends from art school struggle to start their careers in the bizarre NYC art world, while trying to get by in life and figure themselves out. Starring Josh Caras, Olivia Luccardi, Paul Cooper, Comfort Clinton, Amy Hargreaves, François Arnaud, Vince Nappo, Kaliswa Brewster, Daniel Bellomy. This looks quite good! A smart script that's brutally honest about the absurdity of the art world.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Walker's Paint, direct from YouTube:

Paint tells a story of tumultuous friendships and romances destabilized by the nature of being an artist in the world today. The film mixes dark humor with our basic human desire to discover and grasp a purpose in life. Three friends from art school struggle to start their careers in the bizarre NYC art world, while trying to get by in life and figure themselves out. Paint is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Michael Walker, director of the films Chasing Sleep, Price Check, The Maid's Room, and Cut Shoot Kill previously. Produced by Alfred Sapse. This just premiered at the Dances with Films Festival this fall. Gravitas will release Walker's Paint direct-to-VOD starting on December 15th next month. Intrigued?