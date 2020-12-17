Official Trailer for 'Palmer' Starring Justin Timberlake & June Squibb

"Truth is – I haven't felt like I was good at anything… until Sam." Apple TV+ has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled Palmer, the latest film by actor / filmmaker Fisher Stevens. Former high school football star Eddie Palmer went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years in a state penitentiary. He returns home to Louisiana, and moves back in with Vivian, the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small town community. He befriends an outcast boy from a trouble home, but Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life & family. Justin Timberlake stars as Eddie, joined by June Squibb, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, Dean Winters, and Ryder Allen. This looks very good, a heartfelt story of perseverance and goodness in a place where there isn't much of either.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Fisher Stevens' Palmer, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Family is who you make it. After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family. Palmer is directed by American actor / filmmaker Fisher Stevens, director of the films Just a Kiss and Stand Up Guys, as well as the docs Mission Blue, Before the Flood, And We Go Green, plus a few shorts and TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Cheryl Guerriero. Produced by Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, Daniel Nadler, John Penotti, and Charles B. Wessler. This hasn't premiered at any film fests, as far as we know. Apple will debut Stevens' Palmer streaming on Apple TV+ starting on January 29th, 2021 next month. Interested?