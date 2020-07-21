US Trailer for Paranoia Horror 'Open 24 Hours' with Vanessa Grasse

"I'm not crazy, you know." 4Digital Media has released an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Open 24 Hours, the latest from filmmaker Padraig Reynolds (Rites of Spring, The Devil's Dolls). This originally premiered in 2018 at FrightFest and Fantastic Fest, and it also played at Screamfest, Sitges, and the Telluride Horror Show. Starring Vanessa Grasse as Mary - who suffers from severe paranoia and hallucinations. After setting her serial killer boyfriend on fire, a woman gets a job at an all-night gas station. However, left alone to her own devices, her paranoia and hallucinations return with furious consequences. Customers and friends suddenly start turning up dead and mutilated all around her. Also stars Brendan Fletcher, Cole Vigue, Emily Tennant, and Daniel O’Meara. Why do so many trailers show so much? But I suppose not that many are going to watch this one anyway, might as well entice them with something.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Padraig Reynolds' Open 24 Hours, direct from YouTube:

A paranoid delusional woman, Mary White, has just been released from a mental hospital for setting her serial killer boyfriend on fire. Mary suffers from severe paranoia and hallucinations. Her boyfriend, James Lincoln Fields, is a brutal serial killer known as The Rain Ripper. He enjoyed murdering people and making Mary watch. After being released from the Hospital, Mary's vulnerable demeanor aids her in obtaining employment at an all-night gas station. However, left alone to her own devices, her paranoia and hallucinations return with furious consequences. Things take a gruesome turn when customers and friends suddenly start turning up dead and mutilated all around her… Open 24 Hours is both written and directed by genre filmmaker Padraig Reynolds, director of the films Rites of Spring and The Devil's Dolls previously; he has also recently finished Dark Light. This first premiered at FrightFest in 2018. 4Digital Media will release Reynolds' Open 24 Hours direct-to-DVD / VOD starting August 18th later this summer.