Official Trailer for Phenomenal Autism Doc Film 'The Reason I Jump'

"How do I see the world…? For me, the details jump straight out." Kino Lorber has unveiled an official US trailer for one of the best documentaries of the year titled The Reason I Jump, made by award-winning doc filmmaker Jerry Rothwell. This is a film adaption of the ground-breaking book by Naoki Higashida, in which he answers questions about autism and shares his insights into the mind of an autistic child. This immersive film explores the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people around the world. It's a phenomenal examination of autism by introducing us to and taking us inside the minds of many autistic people. They have rich, beautiful minds, limited by their illness, but still full of so much potential - and this film teaches us how to understand and be more perceptive to their experiences. "It opens a window for audiences into an intense and overwhelming, but often joyful, sensory universe." A must watch doc that teaches us so much.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jerry Rothwell's doc The Reason I Jump, from KL's YouTube:

Based on the best-selling book by Naoki Higashida, later translated into English by author David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas), The Reason I Jump is an immersive cinematic exploration of neurodiversity through the experiences of nonspeaking autistic people from around the world. The film blends Higashida's revelatory insights into autism, written when he was just 13, with intimate portraits of five remarkable young people. It opens a window into a sensory universe that guides audiences to Naoki’s core message: not being able to speak does not mean there is nothing to say. The Reason I Jump is directed by award-winning British doc filmmaker Jerry Rothwell, director of the doc films Deep Water, Heavy Load, Donor Unknown, Town of Runners, How to Change the World, Sour Grapes, and The School in the Cloud previously. Based on the book by Naoki Higashida. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an Audience Award in World Cinema. Kino Lorber will release Rothwell's The Reason I Jump doc in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on January 8th, 2021. For more details, visit their official site.