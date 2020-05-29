Official Trailer for Photographer Doc 'Ricky Powell: The Individualist'

"He caught the beauty in what we were doing." An official trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Ricky Powell: The Individualist, a profile of the iconic NYC photographer Ricky Powell. Powell rose to unexpected fame as an unfiltered street photographer capturing the downtown New York City scene of the 80s and 90s. Eventually befriending and becoming an honorary member of the Beastie Boys entourage and joining them on tour, Powell captured some of the wildest moments in New York fashion, music, and art with his gorgeous and gritty portraits. "With his finger on the pulse of popular culture, it’s indisputable that 'The Rickster' did more than just document the scene—he was the scene. Drugs, sex, art, and hip-hop collide in Josh Swade's fascinating documentary." The film was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, instead it's debuting online for free as part of the "We Are One" global festival starting this week.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Swade's doc Ricky Powell: The Individualist, on YouTube:

And here's the "We Are One: Global Film Festival" videos for Ricky Powell: The Individualist to watch this:

Ricky Powell boasts a quintessential New York story, rising to fame as a street photographer in the 1980’s and 1990’s and touring with the Beastie Boys, capturing some of the wildest moments in popular culture. Featuring appearances by Beastie Boys, Natasha Lyonne, LL Cool J, Laurence Fishburne, Vin Diesel, Mark Ronson, Futura, Fab Five Freddy, Lyor Cohn, Zephyr, Debi Mazar, Mike D, Chuck D., among others. Ricky Powell: The Individualist is directed by documentary filmmaker Josh Swade, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and other projects. Produced by Christopher McGlynn, Eamon O'Neill, and Josh Swade. The film was originally supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. It will now screen during the "We Are One: Global Film Festival" event online (on YouTube) starting this week. You can catch the full film on YouTube for one week. No other release dates are set yet.