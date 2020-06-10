Official Trailer for 'Picture of His Life' Doc About a Nature Photographer

"He's married… to the ocean." Hey Jude Productions has debuted an official trailer for the photography doc titled Picture of His Life, which first premiered at the Doc Aviv Film Festival last year, and also played at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. He's swam with crocodiles and killer whales, with anacondas and great white sharks. But one major predator has always eluded nature photographer Amos Nachoum. The legendary underwater photographer always dreamed of swimming with a polar bear and capturing it face-to-face. He tried before and barely escaped with his life… But now, as he nears the end of his career, he is determined to give it one last shot. The danger is real, perhaps more than ever, but this is his last chance to get "The Picture of His Life." Amos contemplates the series of unspoken events that drove him here, to the end of the world. It has been a long and painful journey, but where others find fear, Amos finds redemption. We're always excited to discover more documentaries about fearless, adventurous photographers like Amos.

First official trailer (+ poster) for Dani Menkin & Yonatan Nir's doc Picture of His Life, from YouTube:

Amos Nachoum is one of the greatest underwater photographers of all time. Fascinated by the most fearsome creatures on Earth, he developed a unique approach that puts him face-to-face with his subjects without any protection. He swam with crocodiles and killer whales, with anacondas and with great white sharks, but one major predator has always eluded him -- the polar bear. He has tried before and barely escaped, but now, as he nears the end of his career, he is determined to give it one last shot. As the journey unfolds, Amos contemplates the series of unspoken events that drove him here, to the end of the world. It has been a long and painful journey. After serving in an Elite Commando unit and witnessing the horrors of war, he struggled with the emotional toll. But where others find fear, Amos finds redemption. Picture of His Life is directed & produced by Israeli doc filmmakers Dani Menkin (39 Pounds of Love, On the Map, Aulcie) & Yonatan Nir (Cutting the Pain, Beyond the Boundaries, My Hero Brother), both of whom co-directed the docu films Dolphin Boy and Amos: The Impossible Shot previously. This premiered at the Doc Aviv Film Festival last year. Picture of His Life releases direct-to-VOD starting on June 19th this summer.