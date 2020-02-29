Official Trailer for Religious Miracle in Portugal True Story Film 'Fatima'

"What do you want from us?" Picturehouse has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama based on a true story titled Fatima. A powerful and uplifting drama about the power of faith, Fatima tells the story of a 10-year-old shepherd and her two young cousins in Fátima, Portugal (Google Maps) in 1917, who report seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. Their revelations inspire believers but anger officials of both the Church and the secular government, who try to force them to recant their story. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. Of course. Starring Stephanie Gil, with Joaquim de Almeida, Lúcia Moniz, Joana Ribeiro, Harvey Keitel, Goran Visnjic, and Sonia Braga. This looks especially cheesy, and made mostly for the faithful to feel the power.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marco Pontecorvo's Fatima, direct from Picturehouse's YouTube:

Fatima is directed by Italian cinematographer / writer / filmmaker Marco Pontecorvo, director of the films Pa-ra-da and Partly Cloudy with Sunny Spells previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Valerio D'Annunzio, Barbara Nicolosi, and Marco Pontecorvo. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or otherwise, as far as we know. Picturehouse will release Fatima in select US theaters starting April 24th, 2020 this spring. For more info, visit the official website. Curious?