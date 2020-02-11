MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Provocateur Grisly Horror Anthology Film 'Verotika'

by
February 11, 2020
Source: YouTube

Verotika Trailer

"Destined for cult attraction." 1091 Media has released a trailer for an indie horror anthology feature titled Verotika, based on the filmmaker's own horror comic book series. It premiered at Cinepocalypse last year, and is out on VOD this month. The various stories and anthology segments in this focus on horror content that's often sexual and violent in nature, usually featuring scantily-clad female protagonists. How original. The film's cast features Alice Haig, Ashley Wisdom, Kayden Kross, Natalia Borowsky, Rachel Alig, Scotch Hopkins, and Sean Kanan. Not only does it look awful, but the trailer does the opposite of make me interested, just a mess in every way. Perhaps appealing to some? If you're strangely curious, take a peek.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Glenn Danzig's anthology film Verotika, direct from 1091 YouTube:

Verotika Poster

Glenn Danzig's directorial debut, is a horror anthology that compiles stories from Danzig's line of comic books of the same name. Stories which focus on horror content that's often sexual and violent in nature, usually featuring scantily-clad female protagonists. Verotika is written & directed by American filmmaker Glenn Danzig, making his feature directorial debut after various music videos and other writing work previously. Based on Danzig's own comic book series of the same name. Produced by James Cullen Bressack and Jarrett Furst. This first premiered at the Cinepocalypse Film Festival last year. 1091 and Cleopatra Ent. will release Danzig's Verotika direct-to-VOD starting February 25th later this month. Is anyone into this?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net