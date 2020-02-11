Official Trailer for Provocateur Grisly Horror Anthology Film 'Verotika'

"Destined for cult attraction." 1091 Media has released a trailer for an indie horror anthology feature titled Verotika, based on the filmmaker's own horror comic book series. It premiered at Cinepocalypse last year, and is out on VOD this month. The various stories and anthology segments in this focus on horror content that's often sexual and violent in nature, usually featuring scantily-clad female protagonists. How original. The film's cast features Alice Haig, Ashley Wisdom, Kayden Kross, Natalia Borowsky, Rachel Alig, Scotch Hopkins, and Sean Kanan. Not only does it look awful, but the trailer does the opposite of make me interested, just a mess in every way. Perhaps appealing to some? If you're strangely curious, take a peek.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Glenn Danzig's anthology film Verotika, direct from 1091 YouTube:

Glenn Danzig's directorial debut, is a horror anthology that compiles stories from Danzig's line of comic books of the same name. Stories which focus on horror content that's often sexual and violent in nature, usually featuring scantily-clad female protagonists. Verotika is written & directed by American filmmaker Glenn Danzig, making his feature directorial debut after various music videos and other writing work previously. Based on Danzig's own comic book series of the same name. Produced by James Cullen Bressack and Jarrett Furst. This first premiered at the Cinepocalypse Film Festival last year. 1091 and Cleopatra Ent. will release Danzig's Verotika direct-to-VOD starting February 25th later this month. Is anyone into this?