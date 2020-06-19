Official Trailer for Psychodrama Sci-Fi Film 'Parallax' Exploring Identity

Do you see the tree? The Primal Group has released an official trailer for an indie "psychodrama" meets sci-fi film called Parallax, that is debuting next month despite not hitting any festivals before then. This is a rather strange and peculiar looking film. Naomi Prentice stars as a young artist named Naomi who wakes up in a life that she doesn't recognize, spending her time asleep haunted by nightmares of drowning in a black abysmal void. As she tries to figure out the truth, she begins to question "her psychological identity". The main cast includes Nelson Ritthaler, Hattie Smith, and Ted Gianopulos. It's not easy to figure out what the heck is going on in this trailer, but there's some slick footage. The final scene of her touching the painting as the blue dot begins to swirl is the most intriguing shot from this. Let's hope this might be good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael W. Bachochin's Parallax, direct from YouTube:

A young artist named Naomi (Naomi Prentice) wakes up in a life that she doesn't recognize, spending her time asleep haunted by nightmares of drowning in a black abysmal void. As she begins to uncover the truths of the life that she has found herself in, the gravity of her failing reality weighs heavily on her psychological identity and the reliability of her sanity is called into question. Parallax is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Michael W. Bachochin, director of the film God Forgive Us previously and Kings: Lords of Suburbia coming up next, as well as a few shorts and other production work. Produced by Michael W. Bachochin, Brooke Lorraine, Yuself Baig. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The Primal Group will release Bachochin's Parallax in select theaters starting July 10th.