Official Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'The Sound of The Wind' Film

"I know you're out there!" JDG has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled The Sound of The Wind, described as a "suspenseful, slow-burning, psychological thriller" that will be released in the "virtual cinema" next month. From filmmaker Jared Douglas, it's about a young man with a delusional disorder, whose paranoia has him torn between the pain of abandoning his daughter, and the safety of his own life. There's a lot of dark, moody shot in this, and a lot of crying, and overwhelming emotions. The filmmakers "hope that The Sound of The Wind will help ease the stigma of such discussions [about mental illness], and encourage more honest media portrayals of those suffering from mental health challenges." The film stars Christian Gnecco Quintero, Stefanie Rons, and Dwayne Tarver. A very affecting, compelling trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jared Douglas' The Sound of The Wind, direct from YouTube:

A suspenseful, slow-burning, psychological thriller, Douglas' The Sound of The Wind is about a young man (Christian Gnecco Quintero) whose paranoia has him torn between the pain of abandoning his daughter and the safety of his own life. A bag of money, a tumultuous chase and a story of man vs. self. The Sound of The Wind is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Jared Douglas (aka Jared Greenwald), making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. Also produced by Jared Douglas and his company JDG; executive produced by Neeraj Jain and Christian Gnecco Quintero. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. JDG Ent will release Douglas' The Sound of the Wind direct-to-VOD starting May 1st coming up soon. For more info, visit the official website. Interested?