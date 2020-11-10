Official Trailer for 'Queer Japan' Doc About LGBTQ Culture in Japan

"I think it's incredibly important to gain visibility, to make it so that we can be seen." Altered Innocence has released an official US trailer for a documentary titled Queer Japan, exploring the LGBTQ+ culture in contemporary Japan. The film is a vibrant profile of various people in Japan living brazenly unconventional lives in the sunlight, shadows, and everywhere in between. Japan is still a very conservative society, but of course there are people pushing back and letting loose and being free. "Get to know a vibrant and inspiring group of human beings in a country with a unique history of queer expression." Featuring: Vivienne Sato, Gengoroh Tagame, Atsushi Matsuda, Nogi Sumiko, Hiroshi Hasegawa, Akira the Hustler, Tomato Hatakeno. This premiered at the Rainbow Reel Tokyo & Outfest Film Festivals last year, and will be available to watch virtually in December. Looks like a vibrant, proud, and jubilantly enjoyable film. That final shot is amusing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Graham Kolbeins' doc Queer Japan, direct from YouTube:

Trailblazing artists, activists, and everyday people from across the spectrum of gender & sexuality defy social norms and dare to live unconventional lives in this kaleidoscopic view of LGBTQ+ culture in Japan. From shiny pride parades to playfully perverse underground parties, Queer Japan pictures people living brazenly unconventional lives in the sunlight, shadows, and everywhere in between. Dazzling, iconoclastic drag queen Vivienne Sato peels back the layers of language and identity. Maverick manga artist Gengoroh Tagame tours the world with unapologetically erotic gay comics. Councilwoman Aya Kamikawa recounts her rocky path to becoming the first transgender elected official in Japan. At legendary kink-positive hentai party Department H, non-binary performance artist Saeborg uses rubber to create a second skin. Culled from 100+ interviews conducted over 3 years in locations across Japan, Queer Japan features dozens of individuals sharing their experiences in their own words. Queer Japan is directed by Canadian filmmaker Graham Kolbeins, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This premiered at the Rainbow Reel Tokyo & Outfest Film Festivals last year. Altered Innocence will debut Queer Japan in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting December 11th this year. Head to the film's official website.