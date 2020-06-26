Official Trailer for 'Rebuilding Paradise' Doc Directed by Ron Howard

"The town of Paradise is basically ash." National Geographic has revealed an official trailer for a doc film titled Rebuilding Paradise, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also recently played at AFI Docs, and it next screens at the Edinburgh Film Festival. Ron Howard directs this documentary about the community of Paradise, California, a town in the Sierra Nevada foothills, which was devastated in a horrible fire that killed 85 people and destroyed 95% of local structures. Described as a story of resilience in the face of tragedy. "From the moment the crisis began, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard led a filmmaking team to the city and would go on to spend a year with Paradise residents, documenting their efforts to recover what was lost. The Camp Fire and its overwhelming aftermath became a de facto lesson in what we all must do: Protect our environment, help our neighbors, plan for future dangers and remember to preserve the traditions that unite us — just as these resilient citizens did." Sounds damn good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ron Howard's doc Rebuilding Paradise, direct from YouTube:

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, CA. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California's history. As residents faced the damage to their lives, to their homes and to more than 150,000 acres in and around their 141-year-old town, they did something amazing: They worked together to heal. The local community members went on to forge a bond stronger than what they had before the catastrophe, even as their hope and spirit were challenged by continued adversity: relocations, financial crises, government hurdles, water poisoning, grief, PTSD. Rebuilding Paradise is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Ron Howard, director of the doc films Made in America, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, and Pavarotti previously. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. National Geographic will release Rebuilding Paradise in select US theaters starting on July 31st. For more, visit the official website.