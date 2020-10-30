Official Trailer for Relationship Drama 'The Killing of Two Lovers' Film

"You need to fight. You need to fight for us." Neon has released the first official trailer for the indie small town relationship drama The Killing of Two Lovers, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. David desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife. They both agree to see other people but David struggles to grapple with his wife's new relationship. The film, with its honest and sometimes brutal portrayals of marriage, is driven by impressively nuanced performances by stars Clayne Crawford, Sepideh Moafi, Chris Coy, Avery Pizzuto, Arri Graham, and Ezra Graham. Featuring some fantastic cinematography by Oscar Ignacio Jiménez. This looks a brutal exploration of family and emotional frustration, and the look and feel really makes it stand out. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Machoian's The Killing of Two Lovers, from YouTube:

The Killing of Two Lovers follows David (Clayne Crawford), who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife, Nikki (Sepideh Moafi). They both agree to see other people but David struggles to grapple with his wife's new relationship. THR called the film "a transfixing drama without a wasted word or a single inessential scene." The Killing of Two Lovers is both written & directed by American writer / filmmaker Robert Machoian, director of the films Forty Years from Yesterday, God Bless the Child, and When She Runs previously, as well as numerous other shorts. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Machoian's The Killing of Two Lovers in select US theaters starting February 23rd, 2021 early next year. Look any good? Interested in watching?