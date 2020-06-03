Official Trailer for Restoration of Peter Sellers' Comedy 'Mr. Topaze'

"She just slapped my face!" "Congratulations!" Film Movement has debuted the official trailer for a digital restoration of the classic British comedy Mr. Topaze, which originally debuted in London in 1961. The film is directed by and stars the great Peter Sellers as the titular Mr. Topaze, an honest teacher who is given a shady management job but then runs off with the money himself. Seller's first and only credited directorial feature, Mr. Topaze displays the British comic genius at the peak of his powers alongside his future Pink Panther nemesis Herbert Lom, and a stellar supporting cast that includes Nadia Gray, Leo McKern, Billie Whitelaw, and Michael Gough. Long considered a "lost" classic, Mr. Topaze was digitally restored from the lone surviving 35mm prints in the BFI National Archive at the request of the British public. Enjoy.

Here's the new restoration trailer (+ poster) for Peter Sellers' Mr. Topaze, direct from YouTube:

Unwilling to sacrifice his principles, Mr. Topaze (Peter Sellers), a poor but proud French schoolmaster, loses his job after he refuses to alter the failing grades of one of students. Seizing the opportunity to exploit his well-known honesty, actress Suzy Courtois (Nadia Gray) convinces her lover, the corrupt city council member Castel Benac (Herbert Lom), to hire Auguste Topaze as a managing director for one of his shady businesses. But when Topaze learns he is being used, he cunningly turns the tables on Benac and makes off with all the money. Mr. Topaze, also known as I Like Money, is directed by British comedian / actor Peter Sellers, the only feature film he directed in his career (excluding The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu). This originally opened in London in 1961, then it took over a year for it to finally play in the US in May of 1962. The digital restoration of Seller's Mr. Topaze will play in "virtual cinemas" nationwide starting June 12th.