Official Trailer for Rideshare Killer Thriller 'Spree' Starring Joe Keery

"For all of you out there who don't know me, get ready. 'Cause you're about to know me." RLJE Films has released the first official trailer for Spree, a rideshare maniac thriller from filmmaker Eugene Kotlyarenko. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and was one of the most talked about films because it's so crazy and wild and controversial. Thirsty for a following, Kurt Kunkle is a rideshare driver who has figured out a deadly plan to go viral. Desperate for followers and attention, he rigs up cameras all over his cars and begins live streaming his new life as a killer - poisoning riders with the water he offers them. Joe Keery stars as Kurt, with a cast including Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande, plus Kyle Mooney & David Arquette. This is an extremely brutally honest cautionary tale about social media hype and internet fame, and it thrilled the hell out of me. I wrote in my review that it's "the kind of innovative, provocative film I love stumbling across at Sundance."

Here's the first official red band trailer for Eugene Kotlyarenko's Spree, direct from YouTube:

Meet Kurt (Joe Keery), a 23-year-old rideshare driver for "Spree", who is so desperate for social media attention that he'll stop at nothing to go viral. He comes up with a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy - coining his evil scheme "#thelesson", he installs a set of cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that would come from his lethal scheme, Kurt’s desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan's flaws. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path and becomes the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage. Spree is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Eugene Kotlyarenko, director of movies including SkyDiver, 0s & 1s, Feast of Burden, A Wonderful Cloud, and Wobble Palace previously. The screenplay is written by Eugene Kotlyarenko and Gene McHugh. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). RLJE will release Kotlyarenko's Spree in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 14th this summer. Who needs a ride around town?