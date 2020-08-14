Official Trailer for Robots Gone Rogue Sci-Fi Action 'Monsters of Man'

"Fight me like a man! Come on!" 11:11 Ent. has released an official trailer for an epic new sci-fi action movie titled Monsters of Men, yet another robots-are-extremely-dangerous movie. This is also the feature debut of a very successful commercials director named Mark Toia, making the leap into narrative filmmaking. A robotics company teams up with a corrupt CIA agent dropping four prototype robots into a suspecting drug camp in the Golden triangle. Six doctors on a good cause mission witness the brutal slaughter of an innocent village and are forced into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become the new targets. "In his stunning directorial debut, Toia combines non-stop action with powerful special effects to explore AI, corruption and the terrifying possibilities of future warfare." The movie stars Neal McDonough, Jose Rosete, Jessica Blackmore, and Kayli Tran. This looks like someone made a Neill Blomkamp movie without him, about gnarly humanoid police robots that don't care about pesky humans. As a big sci-fi geek, I just need to see it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ main poster) for Mark Toia's Monsters of Man, direct from YouTube:

And here's an extra promo video for the Monsters of Man campaign on Indiegogo before the release:

In a terrifying vision of Artificial Intelligence gone wrong, sci-fi thriller Monsters of Man reveals the consequences of unchecked power and robots who have advanced beyond human control. When a corrupt CIA agent (McDonough) teams up with a robotics company to deploy an illegal, unsanctioned military operation, the plan is to drop four prototype robots into a suspected drug manufacturing camp in the Golden Triangle that no one will miss. The mission is to prove the robotics company is worthy of winning a lucrative military contract but all goes horribly awry when six American volunteer doctors witness the brutal slaughter of an innocent village and are forced into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become the next targets. Monsters of Man is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Mark Toia, making his feature directorial debut after becoming one of the most successful TV commercial directors in the world; but he has never directed any films before this one. 11:11 Entertainment will release Toia's Monsters of Man direct-to-VOD starting on December 8th later this year. For more info visit the official website. Thoughts?