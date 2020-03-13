Official Trailer for 'Rogue Warfare: The Hunt' Featuring Stephen Lang

"We have to bring him back." Saban Films has released an official trailer for an action movie sequel titled Rogue Warfare: The Hunt, from the same director as the first Rogue Warfare movie that opened last year – Mike Gunther. The stuntman-turned-filmmaker continues the story with the elite team of soldiers, but this time they have to rescue one of their own. Their leader, Daniel, is captured by terrorists and they must find and rescue him before it's too late. Of course. There couldn't be a more jingoistic plot than that. Will Yun Lee stars, with Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Chris Mulkey, Essam Ferris, + an appearance by Stephen Lang. Lock 'n load, ya'll.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Gunther's Rogue Warfare: The Hunt, direct from YouTube:

When the leader (Will Yun Lee) of an elite team of US soldiers is captured by terrorists, it is up to the team to find and rescue him before it is too late. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt is directed by veteran stuntman / filmmaker Mike Gunther, director of the films Beatdown, Setup, and the first Rogue Warfare previously. Gunther has worked on the stunts for movies including Zoolander, The Matrix Reloaded & Revolutions, Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard, Star Trek, R.I.P.D., Transformers, Bumblebee, and Ouija previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Emilio DeCesare. Saban Films will release Gunther's Rogue Warfare: The Hunt in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 3rd, 2020 coming up soon. Who wants to watch?