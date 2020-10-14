Official Trailer for Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy' Starring Amy Adams

"Be happy. I know I could've done better… But you, you gotta decide – you want to be somebody… or not?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Hillbilly Elegy, a new film directed by Ron Howard. A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values, and the American dream. Hillbilly Elegy is a "powerful personal memoir" that provides a window into one family's personal journey of survival and triumph. By following three colorful generations through their own unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience. Based on J.D. Vance's bestselling book about his own life growing in Appalachia. Starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, and Owen Asztalos. This looks like stereotypical Oscar-bait filmmaking, but the best part is the speech in the middle of this trailer about Terminators. Ha. The rest of this looks like it covers the same ground as so many other American family drama films before it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy, from Netflix's YouTube:

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. He must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who's struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family's indelible imprint on his personal journey. Hillbilly Elegy is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard, of the films Grand Theft Auto, Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Backdraft, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, Inferno, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story previously, as well as numerous docs. The screenplay is written by Vanessa Taylor, based on J.D. Vance's bestselling memoir. Produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder. Netflix will debut Howard's Hillbilly Elegy in select US theaters this November, then streaming starting on November 24th this fall.