Official Trailer for 'Runner' Doc Film About a South Sudanese Olympian

"Inside of me, my heart is always on fire…" An official trailer has debuted for a documentary titled simply Runner, about the world famous Olympian named Guor Marial. When he was a child, he fled from Sudan and escaped its oppression in America. Years later, ready to compete in running, he had to fight the IOC to be an independent runner for South Sudan but eventually was given the chance to compete in the marathon event in the 2012 Olympics. Runner depicts Marial's difficult & triumphant journey from refugee to world-renowned athlete, told in intimate interviews with gorgeously animated flashbacks of Guor's upbringing and culminating in a heart-wrenching reunion with his parents after a 20-year separation. An inspiring and remarkable story of one man against all odds, in the name of freedom, living his dream to compete in the Olympics. This also looks like it has some impressive animated segments that depict his childhood in Africa.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Gallagher's documentary Runner, direct from YouTube:

When he was only eight, Guor Mading Maker (also known as Guor Marial) ran from capture in war-torn Sudan to eventually seek safety in the US. In his new life, Marial began running again, participating in high school track and field and eventually becoming a sensation and qualifying for the 2012 Olympics. But because the newly formed South Sudan was not recognized by the IOC, Marial had to fight to compete independently, refusing to run for Sudan and taking a stand against oppression. Runner depicts Marial's difficult and triumphant journey from refugee to world-renowned athlete, told in intimate interviews with gorgeously animated flashbacks of Guor's upbringing and culminating in a heart-wrenching reunion with his parents after a 20-year separation. His story is a distinctly inspirational one in which the indomitable human spirit emerges against all odds—and has us urging those in power to choose to do the right thing. Runner is directed by first-time filmmaker Bill Gallagher, making his directorial debut after working as a camera operator previously. This first premiered at the DocLands Film Festival last year. Runner will open in "virtual cinemas" starting on June 19th this summer. For more info visit the official website. Interested?